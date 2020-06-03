Latest News | COVID-19: Nippon Paint India to Manufacturer Hand Sanitiser, Face Masks, Gloves

Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) Japanese paint manufacturer Nippon Paint on Wednesday said its Indian subsidiary has forayed into the health and wellness segment by launching a range of COVID protective equipment.

Nippon Paint India will manufacture products including hand sanitiser, facial masks and hand gloves under its private label 'Medifresh'.

"As personal hygiene becomes a top priority for consumers across the world, this move by Nippon Paint is to cater to the burgeoning market by providing affordable and effective products, designed as per the WHO norms, to combat the spread of COVID-19," the company said in a statement.

The company will initially leverage its distribution channels including paint shops, hardware shops, among others and slowly expand into other outlets.

"COVID-19 has definitely steered the focus towards the importance of personal hygiene and home sanitisation, and we believe in adapting our solutions to suit the demands of the changing times," Nippon Paint India (Decorative Division) President S Mahesh Anand said.

He further said the products will be made available to public starting June 8.

"Plans are well underway to expand this range of products and introduce surface disinfectants, aerosols, full cover gear and face shields as well," Anand added.

