Nashik, Apr 9 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik increased by one to touch 4,76,020 on Saturday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,899, an official said.

So far, 4,67,116 people have been discharged post recovery, leaving the district with five active cases, he added.

