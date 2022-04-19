Chennai, Apr 19 (PTI) The Communist Party of India, by its Tamil Nadu unit secretary R Mutharasan and the Viduthalai Chiruththaigal Katchi (VCK), by its president Thol Thirumavalavan, have moved the Madras High Court seeking to implead them as party-respondents in a PIL petition praying for a direction to the government to implement the New Education Policy, 2020, forthwith.

The original PIL petition from Arjunan Elayaraja, secretary of Aalamaram, an NGO in Cuddalore district, prayed for a direction to the authorities concerned to implement the NEP in Tamil Nadu with requisite modifications, after accommodating the suggestions of the Supreme Court in various cases on the issue.

However, the CPI and the VCK sought to implead themselves in the case, to register their protest to the PIL, now.

Mutharasan submitted that the petitioner was manipulating many facts and was trying to get an order through judiciary to deny the right of the people of Tamil Nadu to get the impact of the National Educational Policy, 2020 analysed by the state government by setting up a committee of experts concerned about the welfare of the people.

Thirumalavan, in his affidavit, among other things, alleged that the petitioner was distorting the facts.

When the PIL petition came up for hearing in January last week, the first bench headed by the then Acting Chief Justice M N Bhandari (since elevated to the post of CJ), had wondered as to what was the difficulty in making Hindi as the third language in educational institutions. "If you don't learn Hindi, it would be very difficult for you to secure a job in North India," he had added. In his reply, Advocate-General R Shanmugasundaram had stated everyone in the state was free to learn Hindi through institutions like Hindi Prachar Sabha. The matter stands adjourned to the first week of June.

