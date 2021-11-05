Kolkata, Nov 5 (PTI) A 50-year-old man who was catching crabs in the Sundarbans was killed by a Royal Bengal Tiger, a forest official said on Friday.

Srinibas Mondal, a resident of Maipith in South 24 Parganas district, was catching crabs with two other persons in a creek at Bulufeli area of the Sunderbans when a tiger jumped on their boat and attacked him.

Also Read | Tryst With Destiny Review: The Anthology Series on SonyLIV Transitions From Mind-Blowing To Ordinary So Rapidly That It’s Upsetting.

As he fell on the floor of the boat, his companions repeatedly hit the big cat with sticks forcing it to retreat into the forest, the official said.

Mondal was then brought to a hospital in Kultali where doctors declared him dead on arrival on Tuesday.

Also Read | Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Hall Tickets Online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

A Forest department source said at least 20 people died in tiger attacks in the Sunderbans in the last one-and-a-half years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)