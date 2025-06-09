Jammu, Jun 9 (PTI) Heatwave persisted in the Jammu region on Monday with Samba recording the highest maximum temperature of 46.6 degree Celsius while Jammu city touched 44.3 degrees Celsius, MeT officials said.

The Jammu region is experiencing extreme heatwave conditions for the past four days. Today, five districts recorded temperatures above the 40-degree mark, they said.

The maximum temperature in Jammu city today was higher than Sunday's 42.7 degrees Celsius, they said.

Katra, the base camp for Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, recorded 40.2 degrees Celsius, while Ramban recorded 43.2 degrees Celsius and Kathua 43.2 degree Celsius, , the MeT department said.

Srinagar's daytime temperature was 33.3 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Leh and Kargil districts recorded 26.9 and 27.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

