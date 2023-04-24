New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on Monday announced top management changes with Shantanu Khosla being elevated as the Executive Vice-Chairman, while ex-Temasek India Deputy Head Promeet Ghosh has been appointed as the Managing Director & CEO.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals CEO and Executive Director, Mathew Job, has resigned to pursue other career interests, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Satya Pal Malik Arrested? Delhi Police Issue Clarification After Reports Claim Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Being Detained; Say ‘He Came to Police Station on His Own’.

Khosla has been appointed and elevated as the Executive Vice-Chairman for a period of one year from May 1, 2023 till April 30, 2024, and thereafter as 'Non-Executive Vice Chairman' till December 31, 2025, it said.

He will be relinquishing his position as the company's Managing Director with effect from the close of business hours on April 30, 2023, the company added.

Also Read | Reliance Jio Posts 15.6% Growth in Net Profit to Rs 4,984 Crore in Q4 of FY 2022-23.

In his new role, Khosla will provide guidance to the new managing director on strategic matters and support the integration of Crompton and Butterfly.

Further, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CGCEL) said Job would step down as the executive director with effect from close of business hours on April 24, 2023, and as the CEO with effect from the close of business hours on April 30, 2023.

On the other hand, Ghosh's appointment as the company's new Managing Director & CEO will be effective May 1, 2023. He has been on the board of the company since 2016. Until March 2022, Ghosh was Temasek India Deputy Head, CGCEL said.

Ghosh was closely engaged with the operations of the company on the board, following the demerger of the company and the purchase of promoter's stake by Advent and Temasek, it added.

Prior to joining Temasek, he was a leading M&A/investment banker for two decades, including 18 years at DSP Merrill Lynch.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)