New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Crude oil futures fell 2.09 per cent to Rs 3,329 per barrel on Thursday as participants reduced their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for November delivery eased by Rs 71, or 2.09 per cent, to Rs 3,329 per barrel with a business volume of 2,397 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.81 per cent lower at USD 45.34 per barrel, while Brent crude was quoting 1.07 per cent lower at USD 48.09 per barrel in New York. PTI

