New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Crude oil futures on Tuesday fell by Rs 41 to Rs 5,961 per barrel in futures trade as participants trimmed their positions tracking weak demand in the overseas market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for April delivery traded lower by Rs 41 or 0.68 per cent at Rs 5,961 per barrel in 514 lots.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 04, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Analysts said the prices were affected following participants offloading their holdings amid weak global cues.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.38 per cent to USD 68.11 per barrel, while Brent crude was trading 0.70 per cent lower at USD 71.12 barrel in New York.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 4: Rohan Bopanna, Catherine O’Hara, Park Min-young and Kevin O’Brien - Know About Influential Figures Born on March 4.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)