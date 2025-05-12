New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Monday appealed to over 700 business organisations in the national capital to halt all forms of trade with China and Turkey.

"China and Turkey have supported rival positions in the...Indo-Pak conflict.

"China benefits significantly from Indian markets, with its products widely used in businesses across the country. Despite this, it continues to take an unfriendly stance. It is time to reconsider our economic dependence on such nations," CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said.

Goyal further emphasised the importance of gradually reducing commercial ties, particularly with Turkey, which earns considerable revenue from Indian tourism.

According to CTI, "In 2024, about 2.75 million Indian tourists visited Turkey, contributing to a bilateral trade volume of USD 12.5 billion between the two nations".

CTI General Secretary Gurmeet Arora urged the government to consider an immediate ban on Chinese imports.

Allowing Chinese companies access to Indian markets while tensions persist is not in the country's best interest, he added.

The chamber also raised concerns over the lack of proper labelling on imported goods.

