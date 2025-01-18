New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Power Solution Technology provider Cummins on Saturday launched its next-generation HELM engine platforms at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

HELM (Higher Efficiency, Lower emissions, Multiple fuels) platforms deliver advanced internal combustion engine technology with fuel-type flexibility, enabling customers to choose from advanced diesel, natural gas or hydrogen variants to meet their diverse operational needs and sustainability goals, the company said.

It "represents the company's forward-thinking approach to engine technology, prioritising performance, efficiency, and sustainability," said Cummins Group in India.

Besides, it also unveiled a BSVI-ready L10 engine, part of Cummins' 10-litre HELM platform and the base for future BSVII and Euro 7 capable products.

The company also introduced the B6.7N natural gas engine, enabling the transition of heavy-duty vehicles to CNG/LNG.

Cummins also unveiled an advanced Fuel Delivery System with Type IV tanks for safe storage of Hydrogen on commercial vehicles.

Unveiling new products, Jane Beaman -- Vice President – Global On-Highway and Pickup Business, Cummins Inc, in his virtual address said: "The products on display at Bharat Mobility Global Expo are testimony to our ability to deliver advanced low-and-reduced carbon technologies today, while innovating zero carbon solutions for tomorrow. These innovations not only future-proof our customers' businesses but also set the stage for the next era of smarter, cleaner, and integrated power".

Nitin Jirafe, Managing Director, Tata Cummins and Head, Engine Business, Cummins India, said: "The products launched today align with transformative Viksit Bharat and Make in India initiatives while addressing the evolving needs of the commercial vehicle industry".

Collectively, these offerings will give customers the power of choice, enabling them to select the right technology for their needs while supporting the economic and environmental aspirations of the nation, she said.

Cummins Group in India is a leading provider of integrated power solutions for the industrial and automotive sectors. The company operates through thirteen entities and is engaged in designing, manufacturing, distributing, and servicing diesel and natural gas engines and powertrain-related components.

