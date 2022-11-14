Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) Cummins Inc and Tata Motors have joined hands to offer solutions in the hydrogen-powered commercial vehicle space, a statement said on Monday.

Under the pact, the two partners will collaborate on the design and development of low and zero-emission propulsion technology solutions for commercial vehicles in India, including hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines, fuel cells, and battery electric vehicle systems, Cummins Inc said.

Cummins Inc is a global power solutions and hydrogen technology provider. Cumins' zero-emission product portfolio also includes its fourth-generation hydrogen fuel cell engine.

"The shift to sustainable mobility is irreversible and Tata Motors is committed to be amongst the leaders of green mobility. We are taking definitive steps to drive this global megatrend forward in each of our businesses," said N Chandrasekaran, executive chairman, Tata Sons, and Chairman, Tata Motors.

Working with partners who share the same vision is essential for this transition, he said and added that the tie-up "strengthen Tata Motors long-standing relationship with Cummins for their next generation, hydrogen propulsion systems."

Tata Motors has a joint venture with Cummins since 1993 to manufacture Cummins mid-range B series diesel engines for Tata vehicles.

"Cummins and Tata Motors have a strong history of partnership, and the next step into low and zero-emissions technologies is an exciting development for zero-emissions transportation. Our collaboration in India is an important milestone for Cummins and Tata as we work together to accelerate the shift to a carbon-free economy and a zero-emissions world," said Tom Linebarger, executive chairman, Cummins Inc.

Cummins strongly believes that this collaboration is a significant step forward to achieving India's Green Hydrogen Mission, he added.

This pact further solidifies the association between the two partners and is aligned with India's vision of 'Energy for Sustainable Growth' and achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, Cummins said.

India will be one of the first markets to receive Cummins' hydrogen engines, an important technology to help drive decarbonisation, it added.

