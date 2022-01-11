Mangaluru, Jan 11 (PTI) Lockdowns and curfews are no solutions to check the third wave of the pandemic and the Karnataka government has to find alternative ways to combat Covid-19, Senior Congress leader B Ramanath Rai said on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters here, Rai said the people had already suffered a lot through the lockdowns imposed during the two earlier waves. Many have lost jobs and their livelihood.

Restrictions affecting public activities should now be avoided as the peak of the pandemic is over. The Yakshagana artistes, who lost all the stage shows in the last season, have been hit hard by the weekend curfew, the former state minister said.

He said even Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking part in several election rallies during the third wave. If the government is forced to impose lockdowns, it should provide relief to all sections of society, Rai said.

