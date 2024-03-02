New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) A 45-year-old female cyclist died after being hit by a pick up van in south Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave early Saturday morning, police said.

The woman was a part of a group of cyclists, two of whom were injured in the incident.

The deceased was identified as Preeti Gupta, a resident of Noida Sector 78, and the two wounded were Amitabh Sinha and Nishant, who are recuperating at Safdarjung Hospital, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said police have arrested van's driver, 24-year-old Sanjeev Pathak, from his house in Faridabad.

The accident took place at about 6 am near Safdarjung Hospital when Preeti, Amitabh and Nishant were waiting to cross the road on their bicycles, another officer said.

The three and 17 others were part of the cyclist group that had started from Noida's Sector 101 at about 5 am to go to Dhaula Kuan, the officer said.

A pick up van hit the trio, leaving Preeti critically injured. She was taken to hospital where she succumbed to injuries she had sustained in her head.

Amitabh, who made the PCR call, informed police that a Mahindra Camper was involved in the accident.

He also told the police that the driver, after hitting them, had stopped his vehicle for a few seconds but soon sped away.

The officer said that the group had left for Dhaula Kuan in the morning but due to rain eight of them decided to go back.

Preeti, Amitabh, and Nishant were among the eight cyclists who were returning to Noida, police said.

Another officer said Preeti was a housewife and lived with her family in Noida. Her husband deals in electrical goods.

A case under section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC was registered at Safdarjung Enclave Police Station against the van driver, he said.

Preeti's body was handed over to her family for the last rites after post mortem.

