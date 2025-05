New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) DCM Shriram Ltd on Monday reported a 52 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 178.91 crore for the quarter ended March on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 117.80 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 3,040.60 crore in the January-March period of the last fiscal from Rs 2,555.23 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

During the 2024-25 fiscal, the company's net profit increased to Rs 604.27 crore from Rs 447.10 crore in the preceding year.

Total income rose to Rs 12,883.46 crore in the last fiscal year from Rs 11,529.83 crore in 2023-24.

DCM Shriram is into chemical, sugar, farm solutions and fertilizer businesses among others.

