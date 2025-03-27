New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) saved a man's life by administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to him after he met with an accident on the Delhi Cantonment flyover, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night around 10 pm when DCP (Traffic) Shashank Jaiswal was heading home from the Prem Bari Bridge, he said.

Also Read | What Is Form 16? When Do You Get Form 16 From Employer? Know Everything Here.

He added that he noticed a severely injured man, identified as Nitin Tyagi (45), a resident of Punjabi Bagh, lying unconscious on the roadside after a bike accident.

A purported video of the incident is being circulated on social media showing that the DCP stops his car to attend to the victim.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Mahanadi Thursday Lottery Result of March 27 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

"I was coming from the Wazirpur side when I saw the man. He was severely injured and not breathing. Hence, to save his life I administered CPR. He regained his consciousness in a couple of minutes," Jaiswal said.

Earlier, in December 2024, Jaiswal had rescued an army couple after they were trapped inside their car which overturned in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan area.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)