New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) A mock exercise was conducted by Delhi Disaster Management Authority in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority to validate earthquake preparedness of emergency services in the city, officials said on Thursday.

The exercise involved all the 11 revenue districts of Delhi, they said.

Also Read | Good Friday 2024 FAQs: Is Stock Market Open or Closed on Good Friday? Is There a Bank Holiday on Good Friday? Here’s All You Need To Know.

"The mock exercise aimed to test and improve preparedness of the response mechanism, communication systems, and coordination between various local authorities and emergency services in the event of an earthquake," the official said.

"Senior officials from all stakeholder departments DDMA, revenue department, police, health, fire service, civil defense, transport, DJB, DMRC, MTNL and other attended these preparatory meetings besides representatives of NCC, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Central Armed Police Forces," Sushil Singh, Special CEO, Disaster Management, Delhi said.

Also Read | Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse in Baltimore: Things to Know About Key Bridge aka Beltway Bridge in the US That Collapsed Into River After Being Struck by Cargo Ship.

On Thursday, mock earthquake exercise was conducted with all participating authorities and emergency services demonstrating their readiness and effectiveness in handling a disaster situation.

"These exercises deal with simulated scenarios of earthquake and consequent secondary disasters wherein the participants are trained on key aspects of disaster management such as the formation of incident response teams, activation of Emergency Operation Centres (EOCs), coordination among various participating agencies, rescue and evacuation besides medical preparedness," another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)