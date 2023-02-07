Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) Deepak Nitrite on Tuesday reported its consolidated net profit at Rs 209.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022.

The company's net profit during the third quarter of the preceding fiscal stood at Rs 242.46 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company during the third quarter of FY23 was at Rs 1,991.06 crore, as against Rs 1,722.27 crore during the third quarter of FY22.

The company informed that on June 2, 2022, an incident of fire occurred around the warehouse section of one manufacturing site in Nandesari, Gujarat.

This led to damage of certain property, plant and equipment, inventory and interrupted business, it stated in the filing.

It said, the company has completed restoration of all the damaged facilities and the plants are fully operational since October 2022, hence results of the current period are not comparable to the previous periods.

Shares of the company on Tuesday closed at Rs 1,775.20, down 2.27 per cent on BSE.

