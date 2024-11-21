New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested three members of "digital arrest gang" who cheated a woman of Rs 2 lakh by putting her under digital detention, an an officer said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Tasim Ahmad, 31, Aman Sharma, 29, and Dharmesh Chandulal Soni, 48, he said.

Police said that a woman who works as a graphic designer with an MNC was duped of Rs 2 lakh through digital arrest on September 29.

The officer said based on the woman's complaint a team nabbed three people in connection with the alleged fraud on October 28.

One of them, Dharmesh Chandulal, was involved in imitation jewellery trading and had suffered losses.

"He started supplying current bank accounts to other accused and during this time he met Aman Sharma through Tasim Ahmad. We recovered three mobile phones from them and further investigation is under progress," the police officer said.

