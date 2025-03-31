New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly on Monday hosted the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament to promote leadership skills, civic participation and understanding of the democratic process among youngsters.

The state-level competition, organised by the Union youth affairs and sports ministry, in collaboration with the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan and the Delhi Legislative Assembly, aimed to realise the prime minister's vision of bringing 1,00,000 young leaders into Indian politics, Speaker Vijender Gupta said.

Thirty participants selected at the district level took part in the youth parliament.

Sarthak Arora secured first place in the state-level competition, followed by Lavanya in second and Divyanshi Panda in third.

The winning participants will have the opportunity to participate in the national competition, to be held in Parliament, according to a statement from the assembly.

"The youth of India are not only beneficiaries of development but also the architects of its future. This year's youth parliament has been aligned with the vision of Developed India @ 2047 to prepare a new generation of dynamic, solution-oriented and policy-aware young leaders," Gupta said.

