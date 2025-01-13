New Delhi, January 13 (PTI) A 22-year-old man suffered severe injuries on his private parts after being attacked by his friend in the Seelampur area of northeast Delhi, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on January 11 when Sonu was reportedly assaulted by his friend, they said.

Following the attack, Sonu's brother rushed him to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors identified his injuries as 'blunt trauma' and referred him to a higher medical facility for specialised care.

Police have registered an FIR under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, officials said, adding that a hunt is on to arrest the attacker who is at large.

