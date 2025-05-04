New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) A family protested outside the Burari police station on Sunday with the body of a 21-year-old man who died after a road accident.

The family from Burari area placed the body at the station's gate and accused the police of inaction.

The deceased, identified as Ankit, was injured in an accident on May 1.

He succumbed to his injuries three days after, while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

His family alleged that despite a CCTV footage of the incident surfacing, the police have not taken any action against the accused driver.

