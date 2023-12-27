New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) A former Member of Parliament was allegedly duped of Rs 35.10 lakh by his caretakers, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

According to a complaint filed by the former MP, he had a bypass surgery in the past and has three attendants -- Aditya Dubey, his father Sunil Dubey and Manoj Shah -- for his assistance.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims 2023: Exam Schedule Released For Recruitment of 8283 Posts at sbi.co.in, Check Details.

Aditya primarily manages his banking affairs and handles other responsibilities in Patna. Manoj used to do manual banking work and other errands, including leasing the farmland for the cultivation of crops while Sunil took care of the complainant, the former MP said in the FIR.

The complainant told police that he served as a former MP and also a former MLA from Sikta assembly constituency in Bihar's west Champaran.

Also Read | Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 83 Advocate Posts, Apply Online at allahabadhighcourt.in From January 15.

The former MP further stated that on February 18, he received an SMS regarding a transaction of Rs 18,396.

He told police that his mobile was with his security guard who informed him about the transaction.

“The same message was shown to Aditya but he refused that any such transaction happened. I never used any online payment method, thus it created suspicion. I visited Delhi with my grandnephew Rohit Verma, to visit a bank in Parliament Street to meet the branch manager," he said in the FIR.

“I asked my grandnephew to register an FIR when he got a call from Aditya Dubey who confessed his crime of making a withdrawal of Rs 1.25 lakh and requested not to pursue an FIR. But he later deleted all the chats," the FIR read.

He further told police that Manoj was also involved in the case. A total amount of Rs 35,10,717 lakh was embezzled by Aditya and Manoj.

On December 22, Parliament Street cyber police registered the FIR under sections 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), 420 (cheating or fraud), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

"Further investigation is underway. Our teams are checking all the documents related to the fraud and the accused will be arrested soon," a senior police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)