New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested four members of a gang, including a village head from Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri, for extorting money from Delhi-based doctors by posing as gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's aides, officials said on Monday.

The gang was earlier involved in duping people on the pretext of installing mobile towers on their properties, they said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rishi Sharma (41), Arun Verma (38), Sabal Singh (45) and Harsh (38). Sabal is a 'gram pradhan' (village head) from Mainpuri, police said.

Harsh, who started his career as a street vendor, now owns several luxury cars, they said.

The investigation started after Dr Animesh, Chief Medical Officer at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, lodged a complaint at Bharat Nagar police station of northwest district.

In his complaint, Dr Animesh said that on January 10, he received a threatening letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, demanding protection money to be transferred to a specific bank account.

"This led to the registration of an FIR. A team was formed to investigate the entire matter," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

The DCP said that multiple operations were launched to identify the accused and to arrest them.

First operation was tracing the bank account mentioned in the letter. The probe began with an analysis of the account, which was traced to Arun Verma from Ghaziabad.

"Arun, a 38-year-old e-rickshaw operator, was apprehended and confessed to opening multiple bank accounts for the gang in exchange for commissions. Second operation was tracking purchases and surveillance," said the DCP.

Further investigations revealed that transactions from the account were linked to purchases at a liquor store on Loni Road in northeast Delhi. After scanning CCTV footage, the police team identified Rishi Sharma, a key suspect, making purchases on specific dates.

"Rishi was later arrested from east Delhi's Gokalpur area. During interrogation, he disclosed the involvement of Sabal and Harsh, two long-time associates. The team traced Sabal, a gram pradhan from Mainpuri, using call detail records and a list of local leaders.

"He was apprehended from Agra. Following Sabal's lead, the police also nabbed Harsh alias Akhilesh, who had started as a street vendor and risen to own luxury cars through fraudulent activities," said the DCP.

Sharing the gang's modus operandi, the DCP said that the gang's operations evolved over the years. Initially, they duped individuals through a mobile tower installation scam. When the scam began losing traction, they shifted to extortion, leveraging fear by using the name of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police said.

The group gathered publicly available data of doctors in Delhi, including their contact details, and sent threatening letters via post, demanding payments to a bank account controlled by its members. The letters were sent from the Krishna Nagar post office, with Rishi orchestrating the logistics, said the DCP.

Rishi, once a marketing entrepreneur, turned to crime after his business failed in 2015.

Rishi masterminded the extortion racket, printing and sending the threatening letters, police said, adding that he was earlier arrested but evaded court hearings by changing his address.

Sabal, a gram pradhan, used his position to mask his illegal activities. He was involved in the mobile tower scam, police said.

Harsh joined the gang for the mobile tower fraud in 2015. His role included luring victims and laundering money. Some forged documents and ATM cards were seized from his possession, they said.

Arun, an e-rickshaw driver, opened multiple bank accounts for the gang and facilitated fraudulent transactions in exchange for commissions.

Police recovered 140 forged mobile tower installation application forms, 11 ATM cards and multiple smartphones from the possession of the accused, the officials said.

