New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) On the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena Thursday felicitated Gallantry Sena Medal and Distinguished Sewa Medal winners from the city.

In a post on X, he said, "Felicitated the Gallantry Sena Medal and Distinguished Sewa Medal winners from Delhi on Armed Forces Flag Day."

During the ceremony held at Raj Niwas, the L-G launched an e-payment gateway to encourage generous donations for Flag Day. The event witnessed the presence of Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi.

"It is indeed a solemn occasion to commemorate and express our gratitude to the selfless services and the supreme sacrifices of our Amar Jawans on the line of their duty and the Veer Naris," Saxena stated in his post.

He described them as the true embodiment of strength, resilience, and courage.

The L-G also urged the Services Chiefs, the Rajya Sainik Board, and the public to commit themselves to supporting veterans, Veer Naris and their families in every possible way.

