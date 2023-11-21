New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) A 35-year-old man allegedly attacked his two minor children following an argument with his wife and later tried to attempt suicide in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

Rakesh, a resident of J J Colony, is an alcoholic and unemployed, they said.

Rakesh had an argument with his wife on Monday night and tried to kill their children, aged two and five. Later, he tried to commit suicide, a senior police officer said.

The man and his children are undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

