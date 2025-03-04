New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Delhi police has arrested two women for allegedly smuggling marijuana from Bihar to the Shahdara area in the capital, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Pooja (32) and Sanju Devi (50), both residents of Geeta Colony in East Delhi district, police said, adding that marijuana weighing 10.4 kg has been seized from their possession.

"Based on a tip-off, a police team was deployed near Geeta Colony. At 4:30 am, two women arrived in an auto-rickshaw, carrying luggage. They were stopped and searched, leading to the recovery of marijuana," a senior police officer said.

Marijuana weighing 6 kg was found in Pooja's trolley bag, while the remaining 4 kg was seized from Sanju Devi's bag, the officer said.

