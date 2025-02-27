New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has busted an illegal factory in the Burari area, which manufactured counterfeit hair removal cream and packaging them in branded containers, officials said on Thursday.

Police have arrested the owner of the factory, Pawan Kumar (33), and seized a large quantity of fake products, raw materials and machinery from its premises, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime), Apoorva Gupta, said.

"Acting on a tip-off, a team raided the factory in the Kamal Vihar area. During search, police found 14,184 tubes of counterfeit hair removal cream, along with packaging materials of many expensive brands. Machinery, including a tube-filling machine, pressing machine and printing equipment were also seized during the operation," the DCP said.

"During interrogation, Pawan Kumar claimed that his cosmetics business ran into huge losses after the Covid-19 pandemic. After learning about the high demand for counterfeit beauty products, he set up the illegal manufacturing unit and supplied fake hair removal cream to Sadar Bazar," the officer said, adding that further probe is underway.

