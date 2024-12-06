New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) The Special Cell of the Delhi Police nabbed two Haryana-based shooters of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang following a shootout in the Rohini area, an officer said on Friday.

According to police, both shooters received gunshot wounds in their legs and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

They were identified as Narender, 24, of Sonipat and Abhishek, 22, of Panipat.

The arrests were made following a tip-off about the presence of the two shooters in the northwest Delhi area.

"Teams were formed to nab them. When they were asked to surrender, they opened fire at the team. Police also fired back and both received bullet injuries in their legs," the officer said.

