New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The mercury settled at 11 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning in Delhi as a partial haze enveloped parts of the city, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 97 per cent, the IMD's weather bulletin said.

The weather office on Monday had forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle and shallow fog on Tuesday morning.

The Safdarjung Observatory's minimum temperature reading stood at 11 degrees Celsius around 9.45 am.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 24 degrees Celsius, the bulletin said.

The air quality index (AQI) recorded at 10 am on Tuesday stood at 327 in the 'very poor' category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

