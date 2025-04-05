New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 19.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was 0.7 notch above the seasonal average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 47 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted strong surface winds during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 39 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

The weather department on Friday forecast heatwave conditions in Delhi over the next six days, with the mercury likely to soar to 42 degrees Celsius.

According to the six-day forecast issued by the IMD, the national capital will experience heatwave conditions with the maximum temperature ranging between 39 and 42 degrees Celsius.

The air quality was in the 'moderate' category, with the air quality index (AQI) recorded at 164 at 9 am, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good,' 51-100 'satisfactory,' 101-200 'moderate,' 201-300 'poor,' 301-400 'very poor,' and 401-500 'severe.'

