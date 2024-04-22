New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was injured here after he came in contact with a high-tension line passing over the terrace of a house he was trying to escape after theft, police said on Monday.

The accused, Sumesh Kumar, was saved by the residents of the house after they found him lying injured on the roof on Saturday early morning and informed the police, they said.

In a purported video clip circulating on social media, people can be seen rescuing Sumesh by wrapping him in a blanket and taking him downstairs.

The incident took place at Rajapuri in Dwarka's Bindapur.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh, two mobile phones were discovered near Sumesh on the terrace of the house.

"Investigation revealed that these phones were stolen by Sumesh from the neighbouring houses in the vicinity. He has a history of theft, having been involved in 18 previous cases," Singh said.

"It is suspected that Sumesh came in contact with the live wire while he was trying to escape," he said.

According to another police officer, Sumesh was promptly rescued and taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, from where he was referred to the Burn Injury Centre at Safdarjang Hospital for further treatment.

A few electrical appliances present in the house got damaged due to the high-voltage fluctuations during the incident, the officer added.

A case of theft has been registered against Sumesh alias Vishal, is a resident of Khushi Ram Colony in Vikas Nagar here, and further investigation is underway, the police said.

