New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The Delhi government is likely to extend its excise policy in the financial year 2025-26 as a new version of the policy is yet not ready, officials said.

Reins of Delhi now rest with BJP, which came to power defeating the once insuperable AAP in the Assembly polls last month. The excise portfolio is held by new Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta.

"The new government is yet to take a call about formulating a new policy. So, the current policy that was extended last year for entire 2024-25 is likely to be extended further," said a senior Delhi government officer.

Meanwhile, the excise department has asked the four government corporations involved in retail sale of liquor in the city, to stock up for summers and ensure availability of different brands and prevent brand pushing.

The four corporations are DTTDC (Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation), DSCSC (Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation), DSIIDC (Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation), and DCCWS (Delhi Consumers' Cooperative Wholesale Store Limited).

These four among them operate nearly 700 liquor stores for retail sale of IMFL, foreign liquor, beer, and other alcoholic beverages.

In its 2024-25 budget, the Delhi government projected an excise revenue of Rs 6,400 crore and earned Rs 4,233 crore in first three quarters, officials said.

Ahead of the summer, the excise department has also asked the stores to ensure proper chilling facilities for beer stock.

