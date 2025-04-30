New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Delhi traders on Wednesday met the newly elected MCD Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh with a series of demands, including the removal of addition of user charges on house taxes and action against encroachment, a statement said.

During the meeting, the Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association addressed the mayor regarding problems in Sadar Bazar, expressing anger among traders over the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's 'high user charge' imposition, the statement said.

"Many shops in Sadar Bazar are very small with house tax of Rs 500 or Rs 700. Along with that, Rs 5000 user charge will put a burden on small traders, due to which they are struggling," it said.

Demanding precautions for the upcoming monsoon season, they said, "Water enters the shops during the rainy season which is why we request the MCD to clean all the sewer lines beforehand."

The union also called for the removal of the parking space between Sadar Bazar Police Station and 12 Tooti Chowk, allotted by the MCD, which has led to traffic jams and criminal activities, it stated.

They also demanded action against the various e-rickshaws that are operating without licenses and numbers, further contributing to the traffic woes.

After the meeting, the association claimed that the mayor assured them of appropriate solutions and would work towards developing the area.

