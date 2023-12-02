Latest News | Delhi's Minimum Temperature Three Notches Above Normal at 12.3 Degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The minimum temperature in Delhi settled three notches above normal at 12.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather office has predicted shallow fog during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 am.

