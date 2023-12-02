Latest News | Delhi's Minimum Temperature Three Notches Above Normal at 12.3 Degrees Celsius

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. The minimum temperature in Delhi settled three notches above normal at 12.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department said.

Agency News PTI| Dec 02, 2023 10:40 AM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Delhi's Minimum Temperature Three Notches Above Normal at 12.3 Degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The minimum temperature in Delhi settled three notches above normal at 12.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather office has predicted shallow fog during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | BPSC Admit Card 2023: Bihar Teacher Exam Call Letter to Be Released Today on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know How to Download.

The relative humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 am.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The minimum temperature in Delhi settled three notches above normal at 12.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather office has predicted shallow fog during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | BPSC Admit Card 2023: Bihar Teacher Exam Call Letter to Be Released Today on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know How to Download.

The relative humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 am.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Matthew Wade
20K+ searches
Al Hilal
10K+ searches
BPSC Admit Card
10K+ searches
Giorgia Meloni
10K+ searches
Cyclone Michaung
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
Matthew Wade
20K+ searches
Al Hilal
10K+ searches
BPSC Admit Card
10K+ searches
Giorgia Meloni
10K+ searches
Cyclone Michaung
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot