New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Logistics company Delhivery Ltd on Wednesday said its last-mile delivery management solution has been operationalised for The Akshaya Patra Foundation.

The solution -- OS1 stack -- will help The Akshaya Patra Foundation to reduce cost.

Also Read | Who Is Karpoori Thakur? Know All About Former Bihar CM Conferred Bharat Ratna Posthumously.

Akshaya Patra is not-for-profit organisation and the implementing partner for the government of India's flagship PM POSHAN Abhiyan.

In a statement, Delhivery said Akshaya Patra will use an application -- DispatchOne -- to execute and track meal distribution from its centralised kitchens to partner schools.

Also Read | GUJCET Exam 2024: Registration Date for Gujarat Common Entrance Test Examination Extended Till January 31, Apply Online at gsebeservice.com.

DispatchOne is currently operational across five cities -- Bhubaneswar, Puducherry, Kuppam, Nellore, and Rourkela.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)