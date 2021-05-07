Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) Delmos Aviation, which acts as the general sales agent (GSA) for the Russian carrier Aeroflot, has transported 100 oxygen concentrators to New Delhi from Russia for the Rajasthan government.

Delmos, as part of the tie-up with the Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited (RMSCL), has the mandate to procure, transport and deliver, among others, a total of 1,250 oxygen concentrators for the state from Russia, the company said.

The first consignment, comprising 100 concentrators, was airlifted in an Aeroflot Airbus A333 with the flight SU 232 landing in New Delhi at 08:53 am Friday, Delmos Aviation said.

From the airport, the consignment will be transported by road and delivered to RMSCL headquarters, in Jaipur.

The remaining three lots of the 1,250 oxygen concentrators comprising 300, 450 and 400 units each will be arriving in New Delhi on May 9, 14 and 16, respectively, it said.

The consignment includes Oxygen Concentrator Single Flowmeter (0.5-10LPM adjustable) as well as Dual Flowmeter (0-5LPM Adjustable).

As part of its efforts to augment the medical oxygen in the state, the government planned to import 1,250 oxygen concentrators from Russia, in collaboration with Delmos Aviation Pvt Ltd, said a Rajasthan government spokesperson.

During this raging second wave of the pandemic, the Rajasthan government is working hard to procure essential medical equipment, he said.

The company said it arranged for an end-to-end logistics supply for the Rajasthan government and helped them with pre-buying formalities, legal documentation and clearance processes.

"We are proud to help the government in the procurement of oxygen concentrators in a short span of just three days. During this medical crisis, time-bound deliveries are very crucial.

"I would especially like to thank the Aeroflot Cargo management team, Centurion Logistics and Moscow Cargo warehouse for prioritizing and expediting all the documentation needs, enabling a quick airlifting of the consignment,” said Naveen Rao, Director, Delmos Aviation.

