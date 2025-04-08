Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) India continues to witness a growing demand for nurses, particularly in tier II and smaller cities, as job postings saw a 44 per cent rise since March 2020, a report said on Tuesday.

From the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic to the corridors of global opportunity, the country's nursing workforce has proven to be one of the most resilient and in-demand talent pools of the last five years, the report by global job site Indeed said.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Installment Date: Know When Will Women Beneficiaries Receive 10th Kist of INR 1,500 in Maharashtra.

Indeed data has revealed a steady rise in nurse roles across India, particularly in tier II and smaller cities.

The report is based on data on Indeed platform from 2020 till March 2025.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 8, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Smaller cities like Ulhasnagar (Maharashtra), Palwal (Haryana), Karimnagar (Telangana), and Angamali (Kerala) are emerging as unexpected hubs for nurse job openings, according to the report.

In Ulhasnagar alone, over 15 per cent of all job postings are for nursing roles.

Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh are also seen as places with high demand for healthcare workers, offering opportunities for candidates looking to work closer to home or in less saturated markets, signalling a decentralisation of healthcare hiring, it said.

These towns may not feature on the usual healthcare maps, but they now post some of the highest shares of nursing job listings, suggesting an expansion of care infrastructure beyond the metros, the report stated.

While domestic demand for nurses in India remained steady reflecting a 15 per cent year-on-year increase in job postings between March 2023 and March 2024, many jobseekers are actively exploring opportunities abroad as well.

According to Indeed data, the share of outbound clicks from Indian users on nurse jobs abroad rose by 22.5 per cent in February 2025, compared to the same month in 2023, it said.

The United States attracted the highest share of outbound interest, accounting for 39 per cent of clicks on nurse jobs from Indian users searching abroad, followed by the UAE (16 per cent), UK (13 per cent), Canada (12 per cent), and Australia (11 per cent).

However, India continued to remain the primary focus, with 74 per cent of total clicks on nurse roles still directed toward domestic opportunities.

"Nursing in India has long been a profession of quiet resilience. Now, it's becoming a globally recognised career pathway. What the data tells us is clear, India has the potential to lead the world in supplying skilled, compassionate healthcare talent - but that future depends on how we invest in training, infrastructure, and opportunity today," Indeed India Head of Sales Sashi Kumar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)