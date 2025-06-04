New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday stated that it carried out the demolition of jhuggis at Bhoomiheen Camp last month, following dismissal of writ petitions by the High Court.

Earlier the DDA had carried out a demolition drive in the Bhoomiheen camp in South Delhi's Govindpuri area.

"On 26th May, 2025, the High Court dismissed petitions from 45 petitioners in the category- 'petitioners whose names do not exist in the survey list'. The jhuggis demolished in May 2025 were part of the group of 45 petitioners whose writ petitions were dismissed," DDA's statement read.

According to DDA, based on the DUSIB policy which includes dwellers staying in JJ colonies before January 1, 2015, 1,862 households from Bhoomiheen Camp were found eligible and allotted economically weaker section category flats at Kalkaji Extension.

The residents must have documentary evidence showing with their names in electoral rolls and other such identity documents as residents of the camp before the 2015 cut-off date.

"About 1,618 jhuggi structures were present in the Bhoomiheen Camp. Of these, 935 jhuggi structures were demolished, while the remaining 683 structures could not be removed due to stay against demolition, adjacent jhuggis, and seven religious structures," the statement added.

A total of 55 writ petitions, involving 435 petitioners, were filed before the High Court, in which stay orders were granted.

"All these petitions were being heard in the court of Justice Dharmesh Sharma. Petitioners were categorised into six groups, including those not on the survey list, commercial users, minors before 2015, and others," the DDA said.

