New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Authorities have issued demolition notices to several houses in the Jamia Nagar area of Delhi's Okhla, citing encroachment on land belonging to the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department.

The notices, dated May 22 and pasted on affected properties, said, “Everyone is informed that encroachment has been done in Okhla, Khizerbaba Colony, belonging to the Irrigation Control Department of Uttar Pradesh. The houses and shops on this land are illegal and should be removed in the next 15 days.”

The move follows a May 8 directive by the Supreme Court asking the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to carry out demolition of unauthorised structures in Okhla village in accordance with the law.

