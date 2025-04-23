New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Den Networks Ltd, a cable television distribution company, on Wednesday reported a 22.31 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 59.86 crore in the March quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 77.05 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Den Networks, a firm owned by Reliance Industries Group.

Den's revenue from operations was down 3.84 per cent to Rs 248.09 crore in the fourth quarter. It was at Rs 258.01 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

During the quarter, the total expenses of Den Networks were flat at Rs 246 crore.

Total income was at Rs 312.75 crore, up marginally in the March quarter.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, its net profit declined 7.54 per cent to Rs 196.73 crore.

However, its total income in FY25 slipped 2.96 per cent to Rs 1,249.53 crore.

Shares of Den Networks Ltd settled at Rs 34.25 apiece on the BSE, down 1.24 per cent from the previous close.

