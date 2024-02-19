New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The Department of Fisheries on Monday signed an MoU with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform to provide better market access for the fisheries sector.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala, Minister of State L Murugan, Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi, ONDC Managing Director T Koshy and other officials.

Also Read | NHAI Removes Paytm Payments Bank From List of Authorised Banks for FASTag Services; Know How to Deactivate and Open New FASTag Account.

"This is a historical MoU," Rupala said adding that the collaboration will unlock the potential of digital commerce for the Indian fisheries sector, an official statement said.

Rupala also said the collaboration would serve numerous benefits for fisheries industries like reduced transaction costs, increased market reach, improved transparency, increased competition & competitiveness, innovation, and employment generation.

Also Read | KCET Exam 2024: Registration for Karnataka Common Entrance Test Examination Ends on February 20, Apply Online at kea.kar.nic.in.

The collaboration aims to empower all stakeholders, including traditional fishermen, fish farmer producer organizations, entrepreneurs from the fisheries sector to buy and sell their products through ONDC in a structured manner, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)