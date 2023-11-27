Noida, Nov 27 (PTI) A 21-year-old man has been arrested in Greater Noida for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against the Constitution on social media, police said on Monday.

The alleged remarks were posted by the accused on his Instagram account on Sunday, which was being celebrated as Constitution Day.

Also Read | Constitution Day 2023: As India Celebrates Samvidhan Diwas, Take a Look at Fundamental Rights And Duties of Indian Citizens.

"A written complaint against the accused was received at the local Jarcha police station. On the basis of this, an FIR was lodged and the accused, identified as Bhanu alias Jyass, resident of Bisahada village, arrested on Sunday," a police spokesperson said.

The FIR has been lodged under IPC section 354 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, the official said.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: BSNL Steps in to Provide Landline Phone to Enable Trapped Workers to Talk to Their Families (Watch Videos).

Jarcha police station in-charge Sunil Kumar told PTI that the accused is unemployed.

"The accused will be produced before an executive magistrate for further legal proceedings," Kumar added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)