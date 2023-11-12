New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Delhi Fire Service has received a total of 100 calls of fire related incidents on the evening of Diwali, officials said on Sunday.

"So far, the total number of small, medium and major fire related incident calls is 100 from 6 pm to 10.45 pm. Our team is totally ready to provide help," said Atul Garg, chief of the Delhi Fire Service.

Delhi Police is also on alert and helping fire personnel, an official said.

