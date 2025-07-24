Kolkata, Jul 24 (PTI) City-based packaging film major Dhunseri Ventures Ltd expects its consolidated topline to grow nearly five-fold to around Rs 2,500 crore by FY30 from Rs 528 crore in FY24, driven by aggressive brownfield and greenfield expansions in its packaging films business, a top company official said on Thursday.

The company's Rs 1,240-crore greenfield packaging film project in Jammu's Kathua district is progressing as per schedule after overcoming temporary disruptions caused by geopolitical factors, Dhunseri chairman C K Dhanuka told PTI.

"The revenue will grow to Rs 1,400 crore by FY27 once the brownfield expansion at Panagarh in West Bengal is completed. By FY28, we expect it to reach Rs 2,000 crore, and by FY30, with the full Jammu project operational, the topline should touch Rs 2,500 crore," he said.

Dhunseri Poly Films Pvt Ltd (DPFPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary, is investing Rs 1,240 crore in the Jammu project to set up two BOPP (biaxially oriented polypropylene) lines with a combined capacity of 1.28 lakh tonnes per annum. The first line is expected to be operational between April and June 2026, while the second will begin by the first quarter of FY27.

The Kathua project, which broke ground in June 2025, is also expected to generate employment in the region.

In West Bengal, the company is investing another Rs 1,000 crore in its Panagarh facility to add a 61,000 tonne per annum BOPET (biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate) line and a 95,000 tonne per annum BOPP line, both targeted for commissioning by 2029.

Currently, DPFPL operates a 51,000 tonne per annum BOPET line at Panagarh, catering to domestic demand with a focus on Eastern India, while also expanding exports. The brownfield expansion will add another one lakh tonne, taking the company's total installed capacity to 2.5 lakh tonnes across locations, Dhanuka said.

"DPFPL has already started exporting its products successfully to various countries, including those in the neighbourhood, and aims to further grow its export footprint," he added.

