Chennai, Nov 12 (PTI): Commercial vehicle maker Daimler India would focus on strengthening its retail network as it inaugurated 10 new touchpoints in north, south and western regions, the company said on Thursday.

The new 10 touchpoints for BharatBenz range of commercial vehicles would add around three lakh square foot of workshop space including more than 40 mechanical bays, a company statement said.

The expansion of touchpoints would increase the monthly service capacity to over 40,000 vehicles and improve the brand's reach in regional areas.

"As our made for India brand BharatBenz reaches new heights, we continue to invest in the future. The new touch points reflect our commitment to our customers and our confidence in the growth of the local CV market," Daimler India MD, Satyakam Arya said.

The locations were strategically chosen to cater to various customer segments.

The touchpoints are located in Muzaffarnagar and Kotputli in Northern region, Marthandam, Namakkal, Mallanna Sagar, Koothattukulam and Haripad in South and Mehsana, Rajnandgaon and Mahad in Western region.

DICV Vice-President (Marketing) Rajaram Krishnamurthy said the touchpoints are located on national and state highways, improving the coverage of the golden quadrilateral.

"Each facility is equipped with skilled manpower, diagnostics tools, spare parts and a mobile service van to proactively attend breakdowns," he added.

The opening of a new retail network follows the company's plan to grow the network by 10 per cent to exceed 250 outlets by the end of 2020.

Daimler India produces and sells above 9 to 55-tonne trucks as well as BharatBenz buses, Mercedes-Benz coaches and bus chassis.

The company represents overall investments of more than Rs 5,500 crore, the statement added.PTI VIJ SS

