Gurugram, Apr 2 (PTI) The Gurugram police has filed a chargesheet against seven people arrested for the murder of ex-model Divya Pahuja, officials said.

The chargesheet has been filed against the main accused Abhijeet Singh, Ravi Banga, Hemraj, Om Prakash, Megha, Pravesh and Balraj Gill.

"In the Divya Pahuja murder case, police have filed the chargesheet in the court against all seven arrested accused. On the basis of the names registered in the FIR, the accused will be included in the investigation soon,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP Crime.

On January 2, Pahuja was taken to Hotel City Point by five people and shot in the head because she had allegedly been extorting money from hotel owner Abhijeet by blackmailing him with his "obscene pictures".

After Pahuja was murdered, Gill had allegedly kept her body in the trunk of a BMW car and later threw her body in the Bhakra Canal near Munak in Sangrur, Punjab.

Police said he carried out the alleged act with Banga at the behest of Singh who is also in judicial custody.

Pahuja's body was recovered from the canal on January 13, 11 days after she was killed.

One of the accused, Nadeem, is still at large. remains. Police are conducting raids to nab him, police said.

