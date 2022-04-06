New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Health-tech firm Doceree has raised USD 11 million (about Rs 83.5 crore) in a Series A funding round led by investment firm Fidelity-backed Eight Roads Ventures.

F-Prime Capital and Alkemi Growth Capital also participated in the round.

Also Read | Mumbai: 75-Year-Old Man Drowns While Fishing in Creek in Thane.

"Doceree will use the funds to scale its global operations, expand partnerships, augment its product portfolio and advance the platform's measurement and behaviour lift capabilities to bring greater transparency to results.

"The funding will also help it embolden healthcare professional (HCP) communications for pharma and life sciences brands, agencies and health information technology platforms," the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Vivo Pad Specifications Leaked via Geekbench; Launch Expected on April 11, 2022.

Currently, Doceree is working with eight of the top 10 global pharma brands and the company currently engages more than 1 million HCPs across the globe.

"It is critical for industry players like pharma companies and HCP-only platforms to understand and react to the digital touchpoints and behaviours of HCPs for delivering messages they resonate with," Doceree founder and global CEO Harshit Jain said in the statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)