New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The country's domestic coal production increased by 3.6 per cent to 81.57 million tonnes (MT) in April.

India's domestic coal output was 78.71 MT in the corresponding month of the preceding fiscal.

"The overall coal production in India during April 2025 reached 81.57 MT (provisional), marking an increase over the 78.71 MT produced in the corresponding period of the previous year," the coal ministry said in a statement.

Production from captive and other mines during last month stood at 14.51 MT (provisional), registering an increase from 11.46 MT recorded in the same period a year ago.

This surge highlights the growing contribution of captive mining to country's overall coal output.

As on April 30, the coal stock reached 125.76 MT in 2025-26 as compared to 102.41 MT during the corresponding period of the previous year.

At Coal India Ltd (CIL) alone, the total coal stock stood at 105 MT in 2025-26, marking a 22.10 per cent growth from 86.60 MT recorded in the same period last year.

The coal ministry remains committed to achieving sustainable growth, improving coal availability, and reducing dependence on imports. With the positive momentum, the coal sector continues to play a pivotal role in powering India's growth story.

