Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) India's domestic passenger traffic grew 13.69 per cent year-on-year to 127.35 lakh in December, according to DGCA monthly traffic data released on Thursday.

The number of passengers flown by the Indian airlines in December 2021 was recorded at 112.02 lakh, as per data.

IndiGo, which carried 69.97 lakh passengers during the month, lost the market share further at 55.7 per cent, while Air India and Vistara carried 11.71 lakh and 11.70 lakh passengers, with a market share of 9.1 per cent and 9.2 per cent, respectively.

AirAsia flew 9.71 lakh passengers with a market share of 7.6 per cent during the month, the DGCA data show.

The two other budget carriers – SpiceJet and Go First - carried 9.64 lakh and 9.51 lakh passengers in December 2022.

Also, SpiceJet saw the highest load factor on its flights among all domestic airlines, with 92.7 per cent of the seats on its aircraft filled during the month under review.

New entrant Akasa Air also carried 2.92 lakh passengers with a 2.3 per cent market share.

IndiGo retained its top ranking in the on-time performance at four key metro airports in the country, as 88.6 per cent of its flights were seen arriving or departing at their scheduled time at these airports, as per DGCA data.

