Jammu, Apr 14 (PTI) Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday hit back at the Congress and National Conference for accusing him of being close to the BJP, saying that many politicians fear losing elections upon seeing his one-and-a-half-year-old party's "massive popularity".

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister urged people to remain vigilant against parties exploiting them for political gains.

"It is the National Conference and the Congress who are splitting secular votes in the Chenab Valley," Azad said at an election rally in support of party candidate and former minister G M Saroori at Kishtwar.

He said the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) announced the candidature of G M Saroori for the Udhampur-Jammu Lok Sabha constituency immediately after the BJP renominated Union Minister Jitendra Singh for a third consecutive term.

"The Congress announced a candidate (Choudhary Lal Singh) whose track record shows that he is communal. Yet, the National Conference (being a partner of the INDIA bloc) is campaigning for him, solely to manipulate and deceive the people," Azad alleged.

"These leaders come to the Chenab Valley as tourists, aiding the BJP and fracturing our votes. What have they truly done for the people here? How many schools, roads, or colleges did they construct during their tenure?” said Azad, who left Congress to form his own party in September 2022.

He accused the NC and Congress of exploiting and deceiving the populace of the Chenab Valley, comprising the Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts, and said, "I will not permit this to recur."

Azad pointed out the shortcomings of Congress leadership and attributed the BJP's electoral victories to these failures.

"Instead of addressing the people's concerns, leaders of such parties are engrossed in abusive politics. If the Congress is losing today, it is because of their failed leadership. They only abuse the opponents, even those who demand leadership change. There is no democracy in the Congress now," he said.

Azad accused the NC leadership and other regional parties of abandoning the “self-rule” and “autonomy" agenda. He questioned the sincerity behind their previous slogans, accusing them of exploiting people's sentiments for years.

"What happened to self-rule and autonomy? Today, you forget both these slogans after exploiting people over these slogans for years," he said.

Azad reiterated his party's unwavering focus on development and peace.

He affirmed that his party's mission is centred on serving the community and fostering progress. Azad emphasized that voting should be based on the candidate's performance, rather than on religious or caste considerations.

He underscored the secular nature of the people of Chenab Valley and urged them to unite for the development of the entire region by voting for DPAP.

